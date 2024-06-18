Supercell logo

2024年6月18日

6月更新详情
2024年6月11日

超级炸弹人大舞台和全新英雄装备！
2024年5月23日

“矿石多多”社区活动闪亮登场！
2024年5月9日

“并肩哈兰德”奖章活动详情！
2024年5月2日

《账号安全和游戏公平政策》更新和接下来的行动
2024年5月1日

新赛季：并肩哈兰德！
