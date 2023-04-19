Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2023年4月19日

Blog – Clash of Clans

創作者活動：你推的主題！
2023年4月4日

Blog – Clash of Clans

建築大師基地2.0：精簡規模、深度探索
2023年3月28日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【第三方賽事】玩家自辦交流聯賽
2023年3月23日

Blog – Clash of Clans

商人突襲獎章商店的調整
2023年3月14日

Blog – Clash of Clans

​跟全球的首領們聚在一起！
2023年3月10日

Blog – Clash of Clans

建築大師基地2.0：平衡進攻、防禦以及建築工人！
