Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2023年6月11日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【6月更新預告#3】守護者學徒
article image

2023年6月10日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【6月更新預告#2】超級野豬騎士
article image

2023年6月9日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【6月更新預告#1】全新魔法物品與等級上限提升
article image

2023年5月29日

Blog – Clash of Clans

翻譯品質問卷調查
article image

2023年5月18日

Blog – Clash of Clans

首場10級建築大師大本營表演賽要來啦！
article image

2023年5月18日

Blog – Clash of Clans

建築大師基地2.0太難打？
Previous1112131415Next