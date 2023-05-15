Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2023年5月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2023建築大師基地2.0：更新詳情
2023年5月14日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【建築大師基地2.0更新預告#3】10本與電火法師
2023年5月13日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【建築大師基地2.0更新預告#2】進攻與防守
2023年5月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【建築大師基地2.0更新預告#1】戰鬥直升機和部隊技能
2023年5月4日
Blog – Clash of Clans
創作者們到底能不能通過超難挑戰？
2023年5月3日
Blog – Clash of Clans
建築大師基地2.0：陣型、部隊等級和巴布！
Previous
12
13
14
15
16
Next