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16 Mar 2026
Blog – Clash Royale

Mid-March Update

We hope you’ve been enjoying all of the Anniversary celebrations as much as we have! Now, it’s time to kick things up a notch. Earlier this month, we announced that a mid-March update was coming with big changes. Today, March 16th, those changes arrive in Clash Royale!

Here’s everything we’re rolling out:

  • New Hero Unlock System

    • Unlock a Hero for FREE!

    • Choose Your Heroes

    • New Heroes Available Right Away

  • Deck Slot Rework: 1 Evo, 1 Hero, & 1 Wild Slot

  • 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest Changes

  • More Changes, Improvements & Bug Fixes

More details below!

NEW HERO UNLOCK SYSTEM

Unlock a Hero for FREE!

If you’re at or above Arena 5, you’ll receive 200 Hero Coins to choose the next Hero to join your team as soon as the update drops! Hero Coins (the currency formerly known as Hero Fragments) can be used to unlock the Hero of your choice!

Close to 200 already? Don’t worry—these Hero Coins will overflow your storage just this once! Going forward, Hero Coins will be capped at 200, so summon your next Hero as soon as you’ve got enough! After you’ve received your free 200 Hero Coins from the rework compensation, overflow Hero Coins will convert into Gems, with 1 Hero Coin equal to 1 Gem.

If you’ve already unlocked Heroes, you’ll have 3 months after the update drops to claim your Hero Coins from this event. If you’re new to the game, you'll receive the 200 Hero Coins upon reaching Arena 5.

Hero Coins can be earned through the Pass Royale free track and you can get up to 75 every season!

Choose Your Heroes

Heroes will no longer be summoned at random. Instead, you’ll be able to choose exactly which Hero you want to unlock!

Once you have 200 Hero Coins, go to the Magic Items tab and find the Heroes section. From there, tap “Unlock” and choose which Hero to spend your Hero Coins on.

New Heroes Available Right Away

Get your Hero Coins ready! Moving forward, new Heroes will be available to unlock upon their release. As soon as you’ve got 200 Hero Coins, you can get your hands on that shiny new card form!

DECK SLOT REWORK

As highly requested by the community, we are reducing the maximum number of special deck slots from 4 to 3. Our goal with this change is to limit complexity and maintain core gameplay, while making sure all players retain deck-building flexibility.

Ranked, events, and challenges will use the following slots:

  • 1 Evolution Slot: Only for Evolutions

  • 1 Hero Slot: For Heroes and Champions

  • 1 Wild Slot: For Evolutions, Heroes, and Champions

For Trophy Road, you’ll unlock each slot as you progress!

  • 1 Evolution Slot: Arena 3

  • 1 Hero Slot: Arena 5

  • 1 Wild Slot: Arena 10

Wild Slots offer you the freedom to choose any form of card. If you have a card with both Evolution and Hero forms unlocked, you can change their active ability when placed in the Wild Slot. Just select the card in your deck and tap the switch button!

5-STAR MAGIC LUCKY CHEST CHANGES

5-Star Magic Lucky Chests now reward more Wild Cards!

Starting today, the amount of Wild Cards you receive from 5-Star Magic Lucky Chests will be at least equal to a full upgrade based on your Chest Level. This means you can receive up to 3x more Wild Cards, depending on the rarity and Chest Level. To support these larger rewards, we’ve also adjusted the drop rates.

Below, you’ll find tables about what you can now receive from a single 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest.

Old & New Number of Cards Available per 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest (Chest Level 11+)

Old Common Wild CardsNew Common Wild CardsOld Rare Wild CardsNew Rare Wild CardsOld Epic Wild CardsNew Epic Wild CardsOld Legendary Wild CardsNew Legendary Wild CardsOld Champion Wild CardsNew Champion Wild Cards
Chest Level 1112001200240300▲303034▲
Chest Level 1214001500▲280400▲3550▲46▲33
Chest Level 1316002500▲320550▲4070▲49▲35▲
Chest Level 1418003500▲360750▲45100▲512▲48▲
Chest Level 1520005500▲4001000▲50130▲614▲411▲
Chest Level 1625007500▲4651400▲60180▲720▲515▲

5-Star Magic Lucky Chests received for those below Chest Level 11 will reward the same number of cards as before, since they already contained a full upgrade's worth.

Old & New Reward Drop Rates for 5-Star Magic Lucky Chests (Chest Level 13+)

Old Drop RateNew Drop Rate
Random Cards59.5%57.5% ▼
Common Wild Cards8%9% ▲
Rare Wild Cards7.5%8% ▲
Epic Wild Cards7%6.5% ▼
Legendary Wild Cards6.5%5.5% ▼
Champion Wild Cards6.5%4% ▼
Full Evolution5%9.5% ▲

The table above is for 5-Star Magic Lucky Chests at and above Chest Level 13. The drop rates for those below Chest Level 13 vary because players are not eligible for certain rarities of items.

You can read more about Lucky Chests and their drop rates in the All About Drop Rates article!

MORE CHANGES, IMPROVEMENTS & BUG FIXES

Changes & Improvements

  • Social Tab

    • Tap on the Clan icon to display your Clan’s info

    • Your friends will automatically be sorted by those in Ranked, followed by highest Trophy count

  • Pass Royale

    • Item names are now shown when tapping a pass item for those with the upgraded pass

    • Added a warning for players below Arena 5 stating that they can choose to unlock the pass Hero now, but won’t be able to use it in battle until they reach Arena 5

    • The name of the Hero is now mentioned in the first tier of the pass

Bug Fixes

  • Troops & Battle

    • Hero Barbarian Barrel no longer gets stuck behind King Towers

    • Arrows’ stats page now reflects its 3 waves of damage

    • Executioner and his Evolution now deal the same amount of damage

    • Musketeer Evolution can no longer snipe towers

  • C.H.A.O.S Mode

    • Common Goblin Demolisher modifier no longer deals extra damage with an increased radius on defeat

    • Epic X-Bow modifier now hits max range targets

  • Social Tab

    • The Clan War button now appears golden when you have a reward to claim

    • After finishing a Clan War battle, you will no longer be redirected to the Social tab main screen

  • Pass Royale

    • On the pass info screen, choice tier rewards will appear with an asterisk as they are rewards affected by choice and chest chances (e.g. Hero Unlock, Wild Shards, etc.)

    • The same numbers and their asterisks will appear the same in the Shop and pass info screen

    • The correct reward will be highlighted after you claim it from choice tiers

    • Choice tiers will display info for each of the available items

    • When you have multiple tiers of unclaimed rewards and tap an early tier, the pass will no longer auto-scroll to the highest unlocked tier

  • Merge Tactics

    • Duplicate Skeleton Dragons now spawn with the correct amount of HP and will attack properly

    • Witch’s summoned Skeletons now have the correct amount of HP and damage

    • Inferno Tower’s damage now resets when switching targets 

    • X-Bow now successfully attacks after recharging

    • Jump Tile no longer disappears after Round 1

    • The “Battle” button and switcher no longer appear during matchmaking when accepting a party invite after tapping the “Play Again” button

  • Other

    • You can now copy decks in 4-card game modes

    • Your friends’ Ranked progress can now be seen on the left-hand side of the Ranked steps

    • Various audio and visual improvements

There are also some Merge Tactics balance changes included in this update which you can read about here.

THAT’S IT!

Thank you for everything you have shared with us over the past few months. All of your feedback and suggestions help us shape future updates, so please keep them coming! We hope you like these mid-March updates and can’t wait to hear what you think. 

Don’t forget to keep an eye on our social media to stay up to date with what’s happening in the game!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team