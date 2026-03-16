Unlock a Hero for FREE!

If you’re at or above Arena 5, you’ll receive 200 Hero Coins to choose the next Hero to join your team as soon as the update drops! Hero Coins (the currency formerly known as Hero Fragments) can be used to unlock the Hero of your choice!

Close to 200 already? Don’t worry—these Hero Coins will overflow your storage just this once! Going forward, Hero Coins will be capped at 200, so summon your next Hero as soon as you’ve got enough! After you’ve received your free 200 Hero Coins from the rework compensation, overflow Hero Coins will convert into Gems, with 1 Hero Coin equal to 1 Gem.

If you’ve already unlocked Heroes, you’ll have 3 months after the update drops to claim your Hero Coins from this event. If you’re new to the game, you'll receive the 200 Hero Coins upon reaching Arena 5.

Hero Coins can be earned through the Pass Royale free track and you can get up to 75 every season!

Choose Your Heroes

Heroes will no longer be summoned at random. Instead, you’ll be able to choose exactly which Hero you want to unlock!

Once you have 200 Hero Coins, go to the Magic Items tab and find the Heroes section. From there, tap “Unlock” and choose which Hero to spend your Hero Coins on.

New Heroes Available Right Away

Get your Hero Coins ready! Moving forward, new Heroes will be available to unlock upon their release. As soon as you’ve got 200 Hero Coins, you can get your hands on that shiny new card form!