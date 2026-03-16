Mid-March Update
We hope you’ve been enjoying all of the Anniversary celebrations as much as we have! Now, it’s time to kick things up a notch. Earlier this month, we announced that a mid-March update was coming with big changes. Today, March 16th, those changes arrive in Clash Royale!
Here’s everything we’re rolling out:
New Hero Unlock System
Unlock a Hero for FREE!
Choose Your Heroes
New Heroes Available Right Away
Deck Slot Rework: 1 Evo, 1 Hero, & 1 Wild Slot
5-Star Magic Lucky Chest Changes
More Changes, Improvements & Bug Fixes
More details below!
NEW HERO UNLOCK SYSTEM
Unlock a Hero for FREE!
If you’re at or above Arena 5, you’ll receive 200 Hero Coins to choose the next Hero to join your team as soon as the update drops! Hero Coins (the currency formerly known as Hero Fragments) can be used to unlock the Hero of your choice!
Close to 200 already? Don’t worry—these Hero Coins will overflow your storage just this once! Going forward, Hero Coins will be capped at 200, so summon your next Hero as soon as you’ve got enough! After you’ve received your free 200 Hero Coins from the rework compensation, overflow Hero Coins will convert into Gems, with 1 Hero Coin equal to 1 Gem.
If you’ve already unlocked Heroes, you’ll have 3 months after the update drops to claim your Hero Coins from this event. If you’re new to the game, you'll receive the 200 Hero Coins upon reaching Arena 5.
Hero Coins can be earned through the Pass Royale free track and you can get up to 75 every season!
Choose Your Heroes
Heroes will no longer be summoned at random. Instead, you’ll be able to choose exactly which Hero you want to unlock!
Once you have 200 Hero Coins, go to the Magic Items tab and find the Heroes section. From there, tap “Unlock” and choose which Hero to spend your Hero Coins on.
New Heroes Available Right Away
Get your Hero Coins ready! Moving forward, new Heroes will be available to unlock upon their release. As soon as you’ve got 200 Hero Coins, you can get your hands on that shiny new card form!
DECK SLOT REWORK
As highly requested by the community, we are reducing the maximum number of special deck slots from 4 to 3. Our goal with this change is to limit complexity and maintain core gameplay, while making sure all players retain deck-building flexibility.
Ranked, events, and challenges will use the following slots:
1 Evolution Slot: Only for Evolutions
1 Hero Slot: For Heroes and Champions
1 Wild Slot: For Evolutions, Heroes, and Champions
For Trophy Road, you’ll unlock each slot as you progress!
1 Evolution Slot: Arena 3
1 Hero Slot: Arena 5
1 Wild Slot: Arena 10
Wild Slots offer you the freedom to choose any form of card. If you have a card with both Evolution and Hero forms unlocked, you can change their active ability when placed in the Wild Slot. Just select the card in your deck and tap the switch button!
5-STAR MAGIC LUCKY CHEST CHANGES
5-Star Magic Lucky Chests now reward more Wild Cards!
Starting today, the amount of Wild Cards you receive from 5-Star Magic Lucky Chests will be at least equal to a full upgrade based on your Chest Level. This means you can receive up to 3x more Wild Cards, depending on the rarity and Chest Level. To support these larger rewards, we’ve also adjusted the drop rates.
Below, you’ll find tables about what you can now receive from a single 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest.
Old & New Number of Cards Available per 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest (Chest Level 11+)
|Old Common Wild Cards
|New Common Wild Cards
|Old Rare Wild Cards
|New Rare Wild Cards
|Old Epic Wild Cards
|New Epic Wild Cards
|Old Legendary Wild Cards
|New Legendary Wild Cards
|Old Champion Wild Cards
|New Champion Wild Cards
|Chest Level 11
|1200
|1200
|240
|300▲
|30
|30
|3
|4▲
|Chest Level 12
|1400
|1500▲
|280
|400▲
|35
|50▲
|4
|6▲
|3
|3
|Chest Level 13
|1600
|2500▲
|320
|550▲
|40
|70▲
|4
|9▲
|3
|5▲
|Chest Level 14
|1800
|3500▲
|360
|750▲
|45
|100▲
|5
|12▲
|4
|8▲
|Chest Level 15
|2000
|5500▲
|400
|1000▲
|50
|130▲
|6
|14▲
|4
|11▲
|Chest Level 16
|2500
|7500▲
|465
|1400▲
|60
|180▲
|7
|20▲
|5
|15▲
5-Star Magic Lucky Chests received for those below Chest Level 11 will reward the same number of cards as before, since they already contained a full upgrade's worth.
Old & New Reward Drop Rates for 5-Star Magic Lucky Chests (Chest Level 13+)
|Old Drop Rate
|New Drop Rate
|Random Cards
|59.5%
|57.5% ▼
|Common Wild Cards
|8%
|9% ▲
|Rare Wild Cards
|7.5%
|8% ▲
|Epic Wild Cards
|7%
|6.5% ▼
|Legendary Wild Cards
|6.5%
|5.5% ▼
|Champion Wild Cards
|6.5%
|4% ▼
|Full Evolution
|5%
|9.5% ▲
The table above is for 5-Star Magic Lucky Chests at and above Chest Level 13. The drop rates for those below Chest Level 13 vary because players are not eligible for certain rarities of items.
You can read more about Lucky Chests and their drop rates in the All About Drop Rates article!
MORE CHANGES, IMPROVEMENTS & BUG FIXES
Changes & Improvements
Social Tab
Tap on the Clan icon to display your Clan’s info
Your friends will automatically be sorted by those in Ranked, followed by highest Trophy count
Pass Royale
Item names are now shown when tapping a pass item for those with the upgraded pass
Added a warning for players below Arena 5 stating that they can choose to unlock the pass Hero now, but won’t be able to use it in battle until they reach Arena 5
The name of the Hero is now mentioned in the first tier of the pass
Bug Fixes
Troops & Battle
Hero Barbarian Barrel no longer gets stuck behind King Towers
Arrows’ stats page now reflects its 3 waves of damage
Executioner and his Evolution now deal the same amount of damage
Musketeer Evolution can no longer snipe towers
C.H.A.O.S Mode
Common Goblin Demolisher modifier no longer deals extra damage with an increased radius on defeat
Epic X-Bow modifier now hits max range targets
Social Tab
The Clan War button now appears golden when you have a reward to claim
After finishing a Clan War battle, you will no longer be redirected to the Social tab main screen
Pass Royale
On the pass info screen, choice tier rewards will appear with an asterisk as they are rewards affected by choice and chest chances (e.g. Hero Unlock, Wild Shards, etc.)
The same numbers and their asterisks will appear the same in the Shop and pass info screen
The correct reward will be highlighted after you claim it from choice tiers
Choice tiers will display info for each of the available items
When you have multiple tiers of unclaimed rewards and tap an early tier, the pass will no longer auto-scroll to the highest unlocked tier
Merge Tactics
Duplicate Skeleton Dragons now spawn with the correct amount of HP and will attack properly
Witch’s summoned Skeletons now have the correct amount of HP and damage
Inferno Tower’s damage now resets when switching targets
X-Bow now successfully attacks after recharging
Jump Tile no longer disappears after Round 1
The “Battle” button and switcher no longer appear during matchmaking when accepting a party invite after tapping the “Play Again” button
Other
You can now copy decks in 4-card game modes
Your friends’ Ranked progress can now be seen on the left-hand side of the Ranked steps
Various audio and visual improvements
There are also some Merge Tactics balance changes included in this update which you can read about here.
THAT’S IT!
Thank you for everything you have shared with us over the past few months. All of your feedback and suggestions help us shape future updates, so please keep them coming! We hope you like these mid-March updates and can’t wait to hear what you think.
Don’t forget to keep an eye on our social media to stay up to date with what’s happening in the game!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team