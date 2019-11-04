Games
Clash Royale News Archive
4 nov 2019
Blog – Clash Royale
Stagione 5: grande festa goblin
1 nov 2019
Blog – Clash Royale
MODIFICHE DI BILANCIAMENTO PER LA STAGIONE 5!
1 nov 2019
Blog – Clash Royale
Le ragioni alla base del bilanciamento!
23 ott 2019
Blog – Clash Royale
Perché non applichiamo modifiche di emergenza?
17 ott 2019
Blog – Clash Royale
Cosa contiene l'ultimo aggiornamento?
9 ott 2019
Blog – Clash Royale
Aggiornamento opzionale 9 ottobre 2019
