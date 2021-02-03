Supercell logo

2021年2月3日

祝★シーズン20 フォロー&RTキャンペーン！
2021年1月25日

『Mildom』との配信者ランキングを開催！
2021年1月25日

『Mildom』とのタイアップキャンペーンを開催！
2021年1月6日

トロフィーバランス調整に関して
2021年1月4日

シーズン19：クールな戦い
2021年1月2日

ハッピーニューイヤー！2021年福袋キャンペーン🎍
