22/08/2023

Entrevista com o vencedor do Supercell Make
14/08/2023

MUDANÇAS DE BALANCEAMENTO - AGOSTO 2023
17/07/2023

Novo Super Criador PedroTM!
3/07/2023

TEMPORADA DA ORIGEM DAS EVOLUÇÕES!
29/06/2023

MANUTENÇÃO 30 DE JUNHO
18/06/2023

EVOLUÇÃO DE CARTAS
