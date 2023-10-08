Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

8/10/2023

Blog – Clash Royale

UM RESORT PERFEITO
3/10/2023

Blog – Clash Royale

AJUSTES DE BALANCEAMENTO - OUTUBRO 2023
2/10/2023

Blog – Clash Royale

TEMPORADA DE CLASH-O-WEEN
6/09/2023

Blog – Clash Royale

REDUÇÃO DO CUSTO EM OURO DAS CARTAS!
4/09/2023

Blog – Clash Royale

TEMPORADA REI DO XADREZ
30/08/2023

Blog – Clash Royale

Novo Super Criador Matsh! 🌟
