Clash Royale News Archive
2018年4月25日
Blog – Clash Royale
部落戰更新詳情！！
2018年4月20日
Blog – Clash Royale
4月24日平衡性調整細節！
2018年4月17日
Blog – Clash Royale
12支亞洲戰隊加入CRL皇室戰爭職業聯賽！到底有哪些戰隊呢？
2018年4月11日
Blog – Clash Royale
為什麼遊戲中將移除部落寶箱？
2018年4月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
Reddit社群討論版玩家票選出了哪些牌組呢？
2018年3月17日
Blog – Clash Royale
取得20勝的玩家看過來！
