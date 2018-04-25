Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2018年4月25日

Blog – Clash Royale

部落戰更新詳情！！
article image

2018年4月20日

Blog – Clash Royale

4月24日平衡性調整細節！
article image

2018年4月17日

Blog – Clash Royale

12支亞洲戰隊加入CRL皇室戰爭職業聯賽！到底有哪些戰隊呢？
article image

2018年4月11日

Blog – Clash Royale

為什麼遊戲中將移除部落寶箱？
article image

2018年4月6日

Blog – Clash Royale

Reddit社群討論版玩家票選出了哪些牌組呢？
article image

2018年3月17日

Blog – Clash Royale

取得20勝的玩家看過來！
Previous5354555657Next