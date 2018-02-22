Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2018年2月22日
Blog – Clash Royale
Xiake、YaoYao、Aaron攜手組隊參加全明星賽！他們的對手是誰呢？
2018年2月17日
Blog – Clash Royale
挑戰者們一起來千人聯賽熱鬧熱鬧吧！
2018年2月10日
Blog – Clash Royale
2月12日平衡性調整細節！
2018年2月7日
Blog – Clash Royale
YouTuber推薦牌組挑戰！到底誰的牌組最讓大家得心應手呢？
2018年1月30日
Blog – Clash Royale
YouTuber推薦牌組挑戰要來啦！都推薦了哪些牌組呢？搶先來看看吧！
2018年1月25日
Blog – Clash Royale
台灣菁英賽！想到現場觀賽？會場在哪？又該怎麼去呢？
