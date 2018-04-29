Supercell logo

2018年4月29日

CRL亞洲賽區第1賽季 - 季賽第1週戰況＆5月4日現場觀賽資訊！
2018年4月28日

日本分區四大戰隊選手名單揭曉！多位參與世界級賽事選手入列！
2018年4月27日

韓國分區四大戰隊公布選手名單！究竟他們的實力如何？
2018年4月26日

東南亞分區四大戰隊19位頂尖選手！是否有你熟悉的選手呢？
2018年4月26日

4月27日18:00正式開打！賽制說明＆現場觀賽資訊都在這啦！
2018年4月25日

什麼是部落戰？
