Clash Royale News Archive
2017年12月11日
Blog – Clash Royale
迄今為止最為“雷轟電掣”的更新！
2017年12月9日
Blog – Clash Royale
12月12日平衡性調整細節
2017年12月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
今晚18:00火熱開戰！！老高、鳴聖擔任中文解說！想知道的賽事資訊都在這！
2017年12月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
你知道2017皇冠錦標賽全球總決賽16強選手是誰嗎？
2017年12月2日
Blog – Clash Royale
全球總決賽 YouTube特別活動 快來看！是世界冠軍！
2017年11月30日
Blog – Clash Royale
全球總決賽 FB粉絲團特別活動 神預測 世界冠軍是？
