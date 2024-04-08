Supercell logo

article image

8 Apr 2024

Announcement – Squad Busters

Squad Busters is Soft-Launching on April 23rd

We have exciting news to share about Squad Busters!

article image

14 Mar 2024

Blog – Games

Clash Mini Ending Development

Ever since the launch of Clash Mini into its Beta, we have strived for one simple thing: to make the best game we could. Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Today, we made the decision to end the development of Clash Mini, which was a good game but not the game that would ultimately fulfill our dream.

article image

12 Mar 2024

Blog – Events

See You at GDC 2024?

The annual Game Developers Conference is around the corner. Over 50 Supercellians are attending from all our offices. Come spot the colorful hoodies and listen to a talk by two Franks!

article image

14 Feb 2024

Blog – Ilkka’s Long Texts

Comfortable Feeling Uncomfortable

It's Monday, August 28th, 2023, the first day of Supercell’s annual company offsite, and I'm about to give maybe the harshest presentation to everyone at Supercell that I've ever given. Public speaking has never been my favorite activity (to say the least), but this time I am even more nervous than usual.

article image

Blog – Games

It Takes a Village to Build Clash of Clans!

I’m Stuart, General Manager of the Clash of Clans team. This is an update on some behind-the-scenes changes we’ve made to the team recently. TLDR: we’ve grown our team a bunch to make Clash better, and faster.

article image

28 Nov 2023

Blog – Esports

Congrats to the New World Champions!

We congratulate the new world champions – Zeta Division for Brawl Stars, Clash Champs for Clash of Clans, and Mugi for Clash Royale!

