14 Mar 2024
Blog – Games
Ever since the launch of Clash Mini into its Beta, we have strived for one simple thing: to make the best game we could. Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Today, we made the decision to end the development of Clash Mini, which was a good game but not the game that would ultimately fulfill our dream.
14 Feb 2024
Blog – Ilkka’s Long Texts
It's Monday, August 28th, 2023, the first day of Supercell’s annual company offsite, and I'm about to give maybe the harshest presentation to everyone at Supercell that I've ever given. Public speaking has never been my favorite activity (to say the least), but this time I am even more nervous than usual.