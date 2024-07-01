Supercell logo

article image

1 Jul 2024

Blog – Games

Reaching More Players Globally Through Squad Busters
article image

4 Jun 2024

Blog – Level Up

Level Up Wrap Up

Our journey with Supercell's Level Up Program is drawing to the end and it's time to look back and share some insights and learn from it. Level Up is a program designed to offer aspiring game developers a chance to experience game development the Supercell way, with nearly no limitations.

article image

29 May 2024

Announcement – Squad Busters

Squad Busters Goes Global

Today is the day, now is the time – SQUAD BUSTERS HAS GONE GLOBAL!

article image

30 Apr 2024

Announcement – Clash of Clans

Football Superstar Erling Haaland Becomes Playable Character in Clash of Clans

Fans will be able to play as Haaland in Clash of Clans from Wednesday May 1st and enjoy a host of football-themed features appearing in the game throughout the month, including special troop characters and medal events.

article image

25 Apr 2024

Blog – Games

Greetings from the Makers of Squad Busters

We started with a simple idea: what if you could mix and match different characters from different genres and universes and see how they work together? We wanted to create a game that was fun, creative, and diverse, and that gave you the freedom to customize your squad to suit your play style and preferences.

article image

11 Apr 2024

Announcement – Supercell

Rolling out New Store Features

We are rolling out new features for an even better overall player experience across our games and the Store. 

