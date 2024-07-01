4 Jun 2024
Our journey with Supercell's Level Up Program is drawing to the end and it's time to look back and share some insights and learn from it. Level Up is a program designed to offer aspiring game developers a chance to experience game development the Supercell way, with nearly no limitations.
30 Apr 2024
Fans will be able to play as Haaland in Clash of Clans from Wednesday May 1st and enjoy a host of football-themed features appearing in the game throughout the month, including special troop characters and medal events.
25 Apr 2024
We started with a simple idea: what if you could mix and match different characters from different genres and universes and see how they work together? We wanted to create a game that was fun, creative, and diverse, and that gave you the freedom to customize your squad to suit your play style and preferences.