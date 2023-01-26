Supercell logo

news archive

Blog Posts
CareersCreatorsEsportsEventsGamesGood StuffIlkka’s Long TextsLevel Up
Announcements
Brawl StarsClash of ClansHay DayPeopleSquad BustersSupercell
article image

26 Jan 2023

Blog – Games

Everdale’s story continues, thanks to Metacore

We have great news for you – Everdale has found a new home in the capable hands of Metacore, and there will be a new game team working on the game!

article image

7 Dec 2022

Blog – Games

The Brawl Stars World Finals Are Over, and We Have a Winner!

Held in Disneyland®︎ Paris, the stage was set for a three-day joyride. Reigning champion ZETA DIVISION came back with not just one but two teams.

article image

14 Nov 2022

Blog – Games

Introducing the Books of Clash!

An epic new series of graphic novels set in the world of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale.

article image

3 Oct 2022

Blog – Games

Everdale Ending Development

From the Everdale team

article image

25 Sept 2022

Blog – Esports

We Salute You!

Congratulations to QW Stephanie and Mohamed Light for becoming the 2022 Clash of Clans and Clash Royale League World Champions respectively!

article image

17 Aug 2022

Blog – Games

Clash Quest Ending Development

From the Clash Quest team

Previous56789Next

Interested in working with us?

See all positions