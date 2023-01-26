26 Jan 2023
Blog – Games
We have great news for you – Everdale has found a new home in the capable hands of Metacore, and there will be a new game team working on the game!
7 Dec 2022
Held in Disneyland®︎ Paris, the stage was set for a three-day joyride. Reigning champion ZETA DIVISION came back with not just one but two teams.
14 Nov 2022
An epic new series of graphic novels set in the world of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale.
3 Oct 2022
From the Everdale team
25 Sept 2022
Blog – Esports
Congratulations to QW Stephanie and Mohamed Light for becoming the 2022 Clash of Clans and Clash Royale League World Champions respectively!
17 Aug 2022
From the Clash Quest team