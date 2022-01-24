Supercell's Most Wanted

We have several openings across our teams from live games to games in beta as well as teams working on completely new projects. You might be more of a gameplay development generalist or perhaps you want to focus on the tech. Or if you are passionate about UI/UX or you have a good understanding of how to build robust & scalable back-ends for systems with large user volumes, we want to hear from you too.

Tap the links below to learn more about our Most Wanted positions. We look forward to going through your application and getting to know you!

UI/UX Artists

Game Programmers

Server Engineers

Extra Bonus

Psst! If you're interested in multiple roles, you don't need to send multiple applications. Choose the one that fascinates you the most, and we'll figure out the best fit together!