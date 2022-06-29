29 Jun 2022
Blog – Level Up
We have been working hard on our playable for the past half a year. Now that our time here is nearing its end, we can finally tell you a bit about our project, Rustpunk Rascals. We also wanted to share some of our learnings and experiences from the Level Up program.
20 Jun 2022
Blog – Level Up
Working in the games industry is a dream for many people – it certainly was, and still is, for us. Even though we are at the beginning of our careers, we wanted to share how we ended up here. We hope that describing our paths could be helpful for some of you with similar curiosity or ambitions.
10 Jun 2022
Blog – Good Stuff
As gamemakers, our mission has always been to create unforgettable experiences that entertain, bring joy and connect people with each other. We believe that striving towards a diverse, inclusive and equal representation amongst our industry, teams and games, brings us closer to that goal and enables us to make Better Games, Together.
11 May 2022
Blog – Level Up
When we began to make our current game project, everything started with a brainstorming session. This is the first big step in the game development process at Supercell, and the teams here go about it in a way that is true to our values. When brainstorming, it is essential to remember that we should not be too critical of the ideas that we present, and the brainstormers should not overthink too much.