article image

29 Jun 2022

Blog – Level Up

Final Level: Rustpunk Rascals, and what we learned while doing it!

We have been working hard on our playable for the past half a year. Now that our time here is nearing its end, we can finally tell you a bit about our project, Rustpunk Rascals. We also wanted to share some of our learnings and experiences from the Level Up program.

article image

20 Jun 2022

Blog – Level Up

Final Four: How to Become a Game Developer

Working in the games industry is a dream for many people – it certainly was, and still is, for us. Even though we are at the beginning of our careers, we wanted to share how we ended up here. We hope that describing our paths could be helpful for some of you with similar curiosity or ambitions.

article image

10 Jun 2022

Blog – Good Stuff

Better Games Together

As gamemakers, our mission has always been to create unforgettable experiences that entertain, bring joy and connect people with each other. We believe that striving towards a diverse, inclusive and equal representation amongst our industry, teams and games, brings us closer to that goal and enables us to make Better Games, Together.

article image

11 May 2022

Blog – Level Up

Final Three: Brainstorming 101 – From Idea Juice to the Best Possible Game Design

When we began to make our current game project, everything started with a brainstorming session. This is the first big step in the game development process at Supercell, and the teams here go about it in a way that is true to our values. When brainstorming, it is essential to remember that we should not be too critical of the ideas that we present, and the brainstormers should not overthink too much.

article image

22 Apr 2022

Blog – Careers

On the Job: A UI/UX Artist's Story

Supercell is home to many different professionals. Read on as one of our UI/UX artists tells how they experience working at Supercell being like.

article image

24 Mar 2022

Blog – Level Up

Final Two: Freedom and Responsibility

Welcome to Level Two! Now that we have been here for over two months, we want to check back in at the next level to give you some more ideas about what it is like to be part of a team at Supercell.

