21 Mar 2022

Blog – Events

Supercell at the Game Developer Conference 2022

Three domains, three Supercellians, three highly anticipated presentations

25 Feb 2022

Blog – Level Up

Final One: Greetings From the Team

The Level Up team is off to the races on their six-month game development journey. Welcome aboard!

22 Feb 2022

Blog – Careers

On the Job: A Graphics Engineer’s Story

What does the average day-to-day actually look like for an engineer, or for any other position, at Supercell? If you’ve ever given a career with us some thought, you’ve probably wondered about that. And for good reason, because there’s only so much you can fit into an ‘open positions’ notice of bearable length.

15 Feb 2022

Blog – Ilkka’s Long Texts

Are Our Best Days Behind Us or Ahead of Us?

“Are Supercell’s best days behind us or ahead of us?” We asked ourselves this simple question at the beginning of last year which led to a very deep discussion where we realized that we had not evolved quickly enough to keep up with the demands of players around the world. In this post, I’ll explain what we’re doing about it and tell you about the big mistake I made.

9 Feb 2022

Blog – Careers

On The Job: An Artist’s Story

Visitors on our careers page may have noticed that whenever we have an opening for an artist, we’ve hardly ever had one for an Art Director. Well, sometimes we have, but we’ve used quotation marks around the title: “Art Director”. Because that is, and at the same time is not, what we are looking for. Confused? Read on.

24 Jan 2022

Blog – Careers

Supercell's Most Wanted

Our game teams across the board are looking for new inspired talent. Join us on our journey to create great games that are remembered forever!

