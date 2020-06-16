Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2020年6月16日

Blog – Brawl Stars

任意アップデートのお知らせ
article image

2020年6月11日

Blog – Brawl Stars

土曜日開催！チャンピオンシップチャレンジの使用マップ公開！
article image

2020年6月10日

Blog – Brawl Stars

スーパープレイ続出！！ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 6月のマンスリー決勝戦の振り返り！！
article image

2020年6月9日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタチャンピオンシップ　6月マンスリー決勝を勝ち抜いたのは！？
article image

2020年6月5日

Blog – Brawl Stars

新キャラクター「ナーニ」登場！
article image

2020年6月5日

Blog – Brawl Stars

明日6/6(土）17時よりライブ配信！​ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 6月マンスリー決勝戦
Previous6869707172Next