Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
2023年1月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
1月12日維護內容
2023年1月10日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【Supercell MAKE】設計以海盜為主題的奔騰創意造型吧！
2022年12月21日
Blog – Brawl Stars
12月20日維護內容
2022年12月18日
Blog – Brawl Stars
想要周邊？快來參加活動吧！
2022年12月16日
Blog – Brawl Stars
12月16日維護內容與補償說明
2022年12月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
全新主題季：糖果樂園
Previous
12
13
14
15
16
Next