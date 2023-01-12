Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2023年1月12日

1月12日維護內容
2023年1月10日

【Supercell MAKE】設計以海盜為主題的奔騰創意造型吧！
2022年12月21日

12月20日維護內容
2022年12月18日

想要周邊？快來參加活動吧！
2022年12月16日

12月16日維護內容與補償說明
2022年12月12日

全新主題季：糖果樂園
