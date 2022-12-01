Supercell logo

2022年12月1日

如何獲取終極寶箱？
2022年11月29日

巴斯特新能力之星與新武裝配件現已推出！
2022年11月18日

​史上最難挑戰太簡單？那試試只有更難挑戰吧！
2022年11月15日

11月15日維護內容
2022年11月9日

剪刀、石頭、布！迷你活動！
2022年11月8日

11月8日維護內容
