Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年7月8日

Blog – Brawl Stars

7月8日維護內容
2020年7月4日

Blog – Brawl Stars

7月月度決賽激戰在即！
2020年7月2日

Blog – Brawl Stars

7月更新詳情：怪獸酷夏
2020年6月17日

Blog – Brawl Stars

納妮新能力之星現已推出！
2020年6月16日

Blog – Brawl Stars

平衡性調整
2020年6月15日

Blog – Brawl Stars

可選更新版本
