Brawl Stars News Archive
2020年5月21日
Blog – Brawl Stars
2020荒野亂鬥全球錦標賽 – 亞洲各賽區調整說明
2020年5月20日
Blog – Brawl Stars
5月20日維護內容
2020年5月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【特別活動】史派克玩偶、抱枕、寶石都在這唷！
2020年5月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars
5月更新詳情：塔拉的市集
2020年5月8日
Blog – Brawl Stars
全球錦標賽挑戰地圖（5月）
2020年5月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
把握機會使用入場券！
