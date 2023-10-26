Supercell logo

2023年10月26日

攻略與趣味影片！還有更多資訊！
2023年10月17日

9月更新：重歸荒野
2023年10月16日

最終席位資格賽特別活動得獎名單！
2023年10月4日

最終席位資格賽特別活動！
2023年10月3日

全新寶物流星活動！🌠
2023年9月29日

重要！戰隊調整近期將到來！
