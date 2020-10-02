Supercell logo

2020年10月2日

部落衝突全球錦標賽總決賽最新消息！
2020年10月2日

部落衝突全球錦標賽總決賽
2020年9月24日

​​2020 CWL 第4次資格賽！中文直播預告！
2020年8月28日

​2020 CWL 第3次資格賽！中文直播預告！
2020年7月24日

​2020 CWL 第2次資格賽！中文直播預告！
2020年7月3日

資源車相關問題
