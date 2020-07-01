Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2020年7月1日

Blog – Clash of Clans

可選更新版本與維護通知
article image

2020年6月26日

Blog – Clash of Clans

​2020 CWL 第1次資格賽！中文直播預告！
article image

2020年6月22日

Blog – Clash of Clans

2020夏季更新詳情！
article image

2020年6月21日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【夏季更新預告】頭號殺手
article image

2020年6月20日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【夏季更新預告】地獄飛龍與超級女巫
article image

2020年6月19日

Blog – Clash of Clans

【夏季更新預告】遊戲性優化與平衡性調整
Previous3132333435Next