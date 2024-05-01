Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2024年5月1日
Blog – Clash of Clans
新賽季：並肩哈蘭德！
2024年4月17日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2024年4月喜怒無常的觸手：更新詳情
2024年4月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
4月9日平衡性調整
2024年3月31日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2024年4月活動表
2024年3月27日
Blog – Clash of Clans
3月26日平衡性調整
2024年3月11日
Blog – Clash of Clans
超級飛龍秀活動
