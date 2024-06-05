Games
2024年6月5日
Blog – Clash of Clans
6月4日平衡性調整！
2024年6月1日
Blog – Clash of Clans
歡迎來到狂野西部賽季！
2024年5月23日
Blog – Clash of Clans
哈蘭德挑戰通關攻略（更新至第12關）
2024年5月23日
Blog – Clash of Clans
「礦石多更多」社群活動重磅登場！
2024年5月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
並肩哈蘭德活動！
2024年5月2日
Blog – Clash of Clans
《帳號安全和遊戲公平政策》更新和接下來的行動
