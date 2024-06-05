Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2024年6月5日

Blog – Clash of Clans

6月4日平衡性調整！
article image

2024年6月1日

Blog – Clash of Clans

歡迎來到狂野西部賽季！
article image

2024年5月23日

Blog – Clash of Clans

哈蘭德挑戰通關攻略（更新至第12關）
article image

2024年5月23日

Blog – Clash of Clans

「礦石多更多」社群活動重磅登場！
article image

2024年5月9日

Blog – Clash of Clans

並肩哈蘭德活動！
article image

2024年5月2日

Blog – Clash of Clans

《帳號安全和遊戲公平政策》更新和接下來的行動
Previous34567Next