Clash of Clans News Archive
2024年7月26日
Blog – Clash of Clans
《部落衝突》周年慶建築大狂歡開始囉！
2024年6月26日
Blog – Clash of Clans
《帳號安全和遊戲公平》資訊更新：即將進行封禁行動
2024年6月24日
Blog – Clash of Clans
解鎖英雄不息社群活動
2024年6月18日
Blog – Clash of Clans
6月更新詳情
2024年6月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
哈蘭德挑戰排行榜結算！
2024年6月11日
Blog – Clash of Clans
超級炸彈人秀和全新英雄裝備！
