Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2024年7月26日

Blog – Clash of Clans

《部落衝突》周年慶建築大狂歡開始囉！
article image

2024年6月26日

Blog – Clash of Clans

《帳號安全和遊戲公平》資訊更新：即將進行封禁行動
article image

2024年6月24日

Blog – Clash of Clans

解鎖英雄不息社群活動
article image

2024年6月18日

Blog – Clash of Clans

6月更新詳情
article image

2024年6月12日

Blog – Clash of Clans

哈蘭德挑戰排行榜結算！
article image

2024年6月11日

Blog – Clash of Clans

超級炸彈人秀和全新英雄裝備！
Previous23456Next