MORE PROGRESSION CHANGES ON NOV 24TH

In early November, we shared the first steps of a broader update to Clash Royale’s progression system. The December update (live on November 24th) will be the start of a simpler progression system with a more consistent structure.

Below is an overview of everything changing with this update.

Elite Wild Cards & Item Conversions

As previously announced, Elite Wild Cards are being removed and replaced with a more streamlined system: simply cards and Gold!

Any remaining Elite Wild Cards in your inventory will automatically convert into Gems on November 24th.

We will share the exact conversion rates here when the update goes live.

Additionally, the following Magic Items will also be converted:

Books → Wild Cards

Books of Books → Gems

Magic Coins → Gold

New Level

In this update, we are also adding Level 16 as the next step in card progression. With a simplified resource system and adjusted upgrade costs, progressing toward the new level follows the same logic as previous levels.

The addition of Level 16 also brings with it the extension of the King’s Journey from max level 70 to level 90! XP requirements for levels 50–70 will also decrease, but never fear—your current King Level will be adjusted to reflect the amount of XP you’ve earned until the update.

Card and Gold requirements have also been updated across several levels to make the transition through the higher levels more consistent with our updated system!

Also Use Gems to Upgrade Cards

Alongside card copies and Wild Cards, players can use Gems to complete a card upgrade!

Gem upgrade values reflect the cost of upgrading a card using Gems alone. In practice, upgrades typically combine multiple resources, such as card copies and Wild Cards.

In the table below, you can see how many Gems are required to fully upgrade a card of each rarity. The amount of Gems can differ based on how many card copies you already have!