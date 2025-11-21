Skip to content
21 Nov 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

DECEMBER UPDATE 2025

This end-of-year update is action-packed, and in this article, you can find all the info on the latest: 

  • Heroic versions of some of your favorite troops

  • Evolution and Hero Boxes

  • Changes to Lucky Chests and chest levels

  • New currency: Crystals!

  • Progression changes, new level, and Gem economy rework

  • Trophy Road and Ranked updates 

  • And MORE!

Time to enter the age of Heroes!

HEROES WILL RISE

Champions are born. Heroes are made! This form brings gameplay to a whole new level with golden armor and unforgettable abilities. Heroes are powered-up versions of the troops you know and love with an epic twist. Let’s meet the Heroes!

Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A

Ability: Breakfast Boost


Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A’s love for pancakes is secret to no one! And now, the more pancakes he eats, the stronger he becomes. Every pancake he eats levels him up one level. So keep on stacking! Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A can stack up to five pancakes, giving you up to five extra levels!

Hero Musketeer

Ability: Trusty Turret

If you thought Musketeer and her boomstick were close, wait ‘til you meet this Hero’s boom building! Hero Musketeer spawns a short-range auto-turret right in front of her, dealing AOE damage when placed and targeting air and ground units.


Hero Knight

Ability: Triumphant Taunt

Hero Knight now uses his masterful mustache to twist the tide of battle in your favor. Use his ability to taunt nearby enemies (and Crown Towers!), luring them to attack him, but not without having to break through his shield first!


Hero Giant

Ability: Heroic Hurl

This guy packs a serious punch! Hero Giant throws a nearby troop into the opposite lane, stunning them and doing damage on landing. Handy!

How do Heroes work?

All Heroes have an ability button that you can activate in battle.

To use them, place your Heroes in a golden slot in your deck. Unlike Evolutions, Hero abilities can be used in battle every time the card is played! To activate them, click their ability button during battle, but be mindful, some abilities can only be used once per deployment.

Also, Heroes and Champions now share deck slots, with your first Hero Slot unlocking at Arena 15! When the December update drops, the second Hero Slot will unlock at Arena 25.

If you’ve noticed your deck has been rearranged—don’t worry! Champions will have been moved into the appropriate Hero Slot to make sure your Champions remain ready for battle.

FYI: Evolution Slots will also be based on your Arenas from now on! Your first Evolution Slot unlocks at Arena 3 and your second at Arena 10!

How do I summon Heroes?

Collect 200 Hero Fragments to unlock a random Hero! You can earn Hero Fragments from events and Hero Boxes, or unlock a full Hero from Pass Royale! If you summon a Hero you already own, you will receive cards for that Hero and 60 Hero Fragments.

Keep your eye out for the upcoming Crown Chase event to summon your very first Hero for FREE! Once you reach Arena 15, this event will be available until it’s complete!

NEW BOXES, CHEST LEVELS & CHANGES TO LUCKY CHESTS

Get ready for a whole new kind of reward: Evolution and Hero Boxes!

Evolution Boxes only contain Evolution Shards and are earned through events, while Hero Boxes only contain Hero Fragments and are earned from events and the Pass Royale free track.  If you get an Evolution Shard for an Evolution you already own or receive more than you need to unlock it, you’ll get cards of the same troop in its place.

These boxes work similarly to Lucky Chests with a set number of taps. Each tap has a chance to upgrade the box for more rewards!

Chest & Box Levels

Alongside the Trophy Road rework, we wanted to make rewards from chests and boxes easier to keep track of. Now, you can see what levels your chests and boxes are at from the Daily Battle Rewards view on the home screen and which Arenas they’ll be upgraded at on Trophy Road. Each level gives you a reward boost, ensuring you are rewarded along with the progress you’ve made!

Magic Lucky Chest (Level 16)

A new and improved Lucky Chest for Arena 28+ players!

When you reach the end of Trophy Road, your Magic Lucky Chests will have a brand-new look to display your success in the Arena. But they won’t just look great, your new Lucky Chests will be boosted to the max, giving you the best content Lucky Chests have to offer!

You’ll also find a 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest waiting for you at the end of Trophy Road! Reach 11,975 Trophies in Arena 28 to claim it.

Magic Lucky Chest Changes

We have made a few tweaks to Magic Lucky Chest drop rates, so landing that 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest is more achievable — with a significant increase of 0.3% → 1% for the chance to upgrade to a 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest!

In addition to adjusting Magic Lucky Chest drop rates, we are making a few more changes to other resources earned through Magic Lucky Chest. Check out the highlights:

  • Gold will no longer appear in 4 and 5-Star Lucky Chests, but will be redistributed through other sources!

  • Wild Cards earned are being reduced

  • Random cards will now be more easily obtainable across the board, in large batches. balancing out the reduced amount of Wild Cards you’ll receive

    • Random cards earned from 5-Star Magic Lucky Chests will be enough to fully upgrade your card, depending on your Chest Level. For example, if you have Magic Lucky Chests at Level 16, the amount of Common Cards you’ll receive will be 7,500! Enough to upgrade your card from Level 15 to Level 16

Looking for more on chests? Check out our type: entry-hyperlink id: 4qXXNp3LOx4iSqxX4ZIYwh article when the update drops.

NEW CURRENCY

Crystals

A new way to purchase emotes in the Shop!


Copies of Max Level cards you receive or purchase from the Shop will be converted into Crystals which can be used to buy emotes!

Crystal Conversion Rates

Crystals per Card Copy
Common1
Rare6
Epic60
Legendary600
Champion1,200

Any emotes claimed through the Crystal Shop will come with a look of their own!

MORE PROGRESSION CHANGES ON NOV 24TH

In early November, we shared the first steps of a broader update to Clash Royale’s progression system. The December update (live on November 24th) will be the start of a simpler progression system with a more consistent structure.

Below is an overview of everything changing with this update.

Elite Wild Cards & Item Conversions

As previously announced, Elite Wild Cards are being removed and replaced with a more streamlined system: simply cards and Gold!

Any remaining Elite Wild Cards in your inventory will automatically convert into Gems on November 24th.

We will share the exact conversion rates here when the update goes live.

Additionally, the following Magic Items will also be converted:

  • Books → Wild Cards

  • Books of Books → Gems

  • Magic Coins → Gold

New Level

In this update, we are also adding Level 16 as the next step in card progression. With a simplified resource system and adjusted upgrade costs, progressing toward the new level follows the same logic as previous levels.

The addition of Level 16 also brings with it the extension of the King’s Journey from max level 70 to level 90! XP requirements for levels 50–70 will also decrease, but never fear—your current King Level will be adjusted to reflect the amount of XP you’ve earned until the update.

Card and Gold requirements have also been updated across several levels to make the transition through the higher levels more consistent with our updated system!

Also Use Gems to Upgrade Cards

Alongside card copies and Wild Cards, players can use Gems to complete a card upgrade!

Gem upgrade values reflect the cost of upgrading a card using Gems alone. In practice, upgrades typically combine multiple resources, such as card copies and Wild Cards.

In the table below, you can see how many Gems are required to fully upgrade a card of each rarity. The amount of Gems can differ based on how many card copies you already have!

Cost to Fully Upgrade Cards with Gems

Card LevelGems Cost for Common CardsGems Cost for Rare CardsGems Cost for Epic CardsGems Cost for Legendary CardsGems Cost for Champion Cards
1
2100
3100100
4100100
5100100
6100100100
7100100100
8100130130
9130210210210
10290420420420
11360630630840400
125408401,1001,300800
139001,2001,5001,9002,000
141,2501,6002,1002,5003,200
152,0002,1002,5002,9004,400
162,7003,0003,9004,2006,000

Check the full article with more details about progression changes, conversions, and new upgrade requirements type: entry-hyperlink id: 3yesMqg2tnnlpBBRXT2GcE.

PASS ROYALE EVOLVES INTO TWO PASSES

Pass Royale has now been divided into two new variants, each of which focuses on your specific progression.

Players below Arena 15 will have the chance to get 6 Wild Shards in their Pass Royale, and those at Arena 15 onwards will have access to a Hero every month in their Pass Royale.

In addition to dividing the pass into two, we are also making other adjustments, adding two 5-Star Lucky Chests, one in the free track and another in Pass Royale, for both variants, and introducing Hero Boxes for Arena 15 onwards players on the free track.

Learn more about Pass Royale reward changes below!

Old & New Pass Royale Reward Content

Free Pass

OldNew (Below Arena 15)New (Arenas 15+)
x2 Wild Shardsx2 Wild Shardsx2 Wild Shards
x100 Gemsx100 Gemsx100 Gems
x1 Banner (Frame & Decoration)x1 Banner (Frame & Decoration)x1 Banner (Frame & Decoration)
x26 Gold Cratesx26 Gold Cratesx26 Gold Crates
x28 1-Star Magic Lucky Chestsx27 1-Star Magic Lucky Chests ▼x28 1-Star Magic Lucky Chests
x4 2-Star Magic Lucky Chestsx18 2-Star Magic Lucky Chests ▲x13 2-Star Magic Lucky Chests ▲
x1 3-Star Magic Lucky Chestx1 3-Star Magic Lucky Chest
x1 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest ▲x1 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest ▲
x5 Hero Boxes
x9 Giant Chests
x6 Card Boost Potionsx4 Card Boost Potions ▼x4 Card Boost Potions ▼

Pass Royale Rewards

OldNew (Below Arena 15)New (Arenas 15+)
x1 Seasonal Evolutionx6 Wild Shardsx1 Seasonal Hero
x225 Gemsx225 Gemsx225 Gems
x1 Tower Skinx1 Tower Skinx1 Tower Skin
x1 Emotex1 Emotex1 Emote
x8 Gold Cratesx4 Overflowing Gold Crates ▲x4 Overflowing Gold Crates ▲
x1125 Common Wild Cardsx2500 Common Wild Cards ▲x2500 Common Wild Cards ▲
x270 Rare Wild Cardsx480 Rare Wild Cards ▲x480 Rare Wild Cards ▲
x90 Epic Wild Cardsx90 Epic Wild Cardsx90 Epic Wild Cards
x4 Legendary Wild Cardsx7 Legendary Wild Cards ▲x7 Legendary Wild Cards ▲
x3 Champion Wild Cards ▲x3 Champion Wild Cards ▲
x25 1-Star Magic Lucky Chests
x9 2-Star Magic Lucky Chests
x2 3-Star Magic Lucky Chestsx5 3-Star Magic Lucky Chests ▲x5 3-Star Magic Lucky Chests ▲
x1 4-Star Magic Lucky Chest
x1 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest ▲x1 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest ▲
x1 Legendary King’s Chest
x1 Magical Chest

TROPHY ROAD REWORK & RANKED

Trophy Road is also being extended, which brings changes to Ranked access. You no longer need to reach the end of Seasonal Arenas in order to compete! Seasonal Arenas will be taking a break, so you’ll now unlock Ranked based on your Trophy count.

Instead of having to reach 15,000 Trophies, you’ll have a new monthly goal until February. After February, the requirement will remain 11,500 for the time being. Ranked cards will remain capped at Level 15 until May 2026, ensuring competitive play remains consistent while players begin progressing toward the new level.

Monthly Requirements to Enter Ranked

SeasonTrophies Required
November10,000
December10,500
January11,000
February11,500

Trophy Road Extension

Trophy Road will also extend to 12,000 Trophies, introducing four new Arenas! These Arenas add new milestones and even more rewards for high-level players!

New Arenas and Trophy Requirements

Minimum Trophy Requirement
Arena 2510,000
Arena 2610,500
Arena 2711,000
Arena 2811,500

CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

  • Event modes will display specific stats for individual cards if they differ from your Collection for that mode, such as a card capped at a certain level or specially unlocked in that mode. You can view this info from each card’s info page in the game mode’s Collection!

  • You can customize where you want Champions’ ability buttons to appear on your screen

  • Goblinstein’s active monster has a Champion crown indicator

  • New deploy sound for Royal Hogs Evolution will be added for the winner of the Royal Hog Calling Competition

  • Various VFX improvements, including standardized deployment for Evolutions

BUG FIXES

  • Firecracker Evolution, Valkyrie Evolution, and Tornado no longer deal excess damage to Crown Towers

  • Monk takes damage from Firecracker’s projectile while his ability is active

  • Three Musketeers have smarter targeting and won’t shoot the same troops as often

  • Miner will no longer collide with troops while underground

  • Fixed Ranked best season not displaying properly in player profile

  • Various fixes to Royal Ghost Evolution

  • Numerous crash fixes and stability improvements

Looking for updates on Merge Tactics? You can read all about new content for the December season type: entry-hyperlink id: 4wL0nSPJp8RVbZ214LbfEp!

We hope you’re just as excited as we are for all the new content coming to the game in December! Don’t forget—we’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team