DECEMBER UPDATE 2025
This end-of-year update is action-packed, and in this article, you can find all the info on the latest:
Heroic versions of some of your favorite troops
Evolution and Hero Boxes
Changes to Lucky Chests and chest levels
New currency: Crystals!
Progression changes, new level, and Gem economy rework
Trophy Road and Ranked updates
And MORE!
Time to enter the age of Heroes!
HEROES WILL RISE
Champions are born. Heroes are made! This form brings gameplay to a whole new level with golden armor and unforgettable abilities. Heroes are powered-up versions of the troops you know and love with an epic twist. Let’s meet the Heroes!
Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A
Ability: Breakfast Boost
Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A’s love for pancakes is secret to no one! And now, the more pancakes he eats, the stronger he becomes. Every pancake he eats levels him up one level. So keep on stacking! Hero Mini P.E.K.K.A can stack up to five pancakes, giving you up to five extra levels!
Hero Musketeer
Ability: Trusty Turret
If you thought Musketeer and her boomstick were close, wait ‘til you meet this Hero’s boom building! Hero Musketeer spawns a short-range auto-turret right in front of her, dealing AOE damage when placed and targeting air and ground units.
Hero Knight
Ability: Triumphant Taunt
Hero Knight now uses his masterful mustache to twist the tide of battle in your favor. Use his ability to taunt nearby enemies (and Crown Towers!), luring them to attack him, but not without having to break through his shield first!
Hero Giant
Ability: Heroic Hurl
This guy packs a serious punch! Hero Giant throws a nearby troop into the opposite lane, stunning them and doing damage on landing. Handy!
How do Heroes work?
All Heroes have an ability button that you can activate in battle.
To use them, place your Heroes in a golden slot in your deck. Unlike Evolutions, Hero abilities can be used in battle every time the card is played! To activate them, click their ability button during battle, but be mindful, some abilities can only be used once per deployment.
Also, Heroes and Champions now share deck slots, with your first Hero Slot unlocking at Arena 15! When the December update drops, the second Hero Slot will unlock at Arena 25.
If you’ve noticed your deck has been rearranged—don’t worry! Champions will have been moved into the appropriate Hero Slot to make sure your Champions remain ready for battle.
FYI: Evolution Slots will also be based on your Arenas from now on! Your first Evolution Slot unlocks at Arena 3 and your second at Arena 10!
How do I summon Heroes?
Collect 200 Hero Fragments to unlock a random Hero! You can earn Hero Fragments from events and Hero Boxes, or unlock a full Hero from Pass Royale! If you summon a Hero you already own, you will receive cards for that Hero and 60 Hero Fragments.
Keep your eye out for the upcoming Crown Chase event to summon your very first Hero for FREE! Once you reach Arena 15, this event will be available until it’s complete!
NEW BOXES, CHEST LEVELS & CHANGES TO LUCKY CHESTS
Get ready for a whole new kind of reward: Evolution and Hero Boxes!
Evolution Boxes only contain Evolution Shards and are earned through events, while Hero Boxes only contain Hero Fragments and are earned from events and the Pass Royale free track. If you get an Evolution Shard for an Evolution you already own or receive more than you need to unlock it, you’ll get cards of the same troop in its place.
These boxes work similarly to Lucky Chests with a set number of taps. Each tap has a chance to upgrade the box for more rewards!
Chest & Box Levels
Alongside the Trophy Road rework, we wanted to make rewards from chests and boxes easier to keep track of. Now, you can see what levels your chests and boxes are at from the Daily Battle Rewards view on the home screen and which Arenas they’ll be upgraded at on Trophy Road. Each level gives you a reward boost, ensuring you are rewarded along with the progress you’ve made!
Magic Lucky Chest (Level 16)
A new and improved Lucky Chest for Arena 28+ players!
When you reach the end of Trophy Road, your Magic Lucky Chests will have a brand-new look to display your success in the Arena. But they won’t just look great, your new Lucky Chests will be boosted to the max, giving you the best content Lucky Chests have to offer!
You’ll also find a 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest waiting for you at the end of Trophy Road! Reach 11,975 Trophies in Arena 28 to claim it.
Magic Lucky Chest Changes
We have made a few tweaks to Magic Lucky Chest drop rates, so landing that 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest is more achievable — with a significant increase of 0.3% → 1% for the chance to upgrade to a 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest!
In addition to adjusting Magic Lucky Chest drop rates, we are making a few more changes to other resources earned through Magic Lucky Chest. Check out the highlights:
Gold will no longer appear in 4 and 5-Star Lucky Chests, but will be redistributed through other sources!
Wild Cards earned are being reduced
Random cards will now be more easily obtainable across the board, in large batches. balancing out the reduced amount of Wild Cards you’ll receive
Random cards earned from 5-Star Magic Lucky Chests will be enough to fully upgrade your card, depending on your Chest Level. For example, if you have Magic Lucky Chests at Level 16, the amount of Common Cards you’ll receive will be 7,500! Enough to upgrade your card from Level 15 to Level 16
Looking for more on chests? Check out our type: entry-hyperlink id: 4qXXNp3LOx4iSqxX4ZIYwh article when the update drops.
NEW CURRENCY
Crystals
A new way to purchase emotes in the Shop!
Copies of Max Level cards you receive or purchase from the Shop will be converted into Crystals which can be used to buy emotes!
Crystal Conversion Rates
|Crystals per Card Copy
|Common
|1
|Rare
|6
|Epic
|60
|Legendary
|600
|Champion
|1,200
Any emotes claimed through the Crystal Shop will come with a look of their own!
MORE PROGRESSION CHANGES ON NOV 24TH
In early November, we shared the first steps of a broader update to Clash Royale’s progression system. The December update (live on November 24th) will be the start of a simpler progression system with a more consistent structure.
Below is an overview of everything changing with this update.
Elite Wild Cards & Item Conversions
As previously announced, Elite Wild Cards are being removed and replaced with a more streamlined system: simply cards and Gold!
Any remaining Elite Wild Cards in your inventory will automatically convert into Gems on November 24th.
We will share the exact conversion rates here when the update goes live.
Additionally, the following Magic Items will also be converted:
Books → Wild Cards
Books of Books → Gems
Magic Coins → Gold
New Level
In this update, we are also adding Level 16 as the next step in card progression. With a simplified resource system and adjusted upgrade costs, progressing toward the new level follows the same logic as previous levels.
The addition of Level 16 also brings with it the extension of the King’s Journey from max level 70 to level 90! XP requirements for levels 50–70 will also decrease, but never fear—your current King Level will be adjusted to reflect the amount of XP you’ve earned until the update.
Card and Gold requirements have also been updated across several levels to make the transition through the higher levels more consistent with our updated system!
Also Use Gems to Upgrade Cards
Alongside card copies and Wild Cards, players can use Gems to complete a card upgrade!
Gem upgrade values reflect the cost of upgrading a card using Gems alone. In practice, upgrades typically combine multiple resources, such as card copies and Wild Cards.
In the table below, you can see how many Gems are required to fully upgrade a card of each rarity. The amount of Gems can differ based on how many card copies you already have!
Cost to Fully Upgrade Cards with Gems
|Card Level
|Gems Cost for Common Cards
|Gems Cost for Rare Cards
|Gems Cost for Epic Cards
|Gems Cost for Legendary Cards
|Gems Cost for Champion Cards
|1
|2
|100
|3
|100
|100
|4
|100
|100
|5
|100
|100
|6
|100
|100
|100
|7
|100
|100
|100
|8
|100
|130
|130
|9
|130
|210
|210
|210
|10
|290
|420
|420
|420
|11
|360
|630
|630
|840
|400
|12
|540
|840
|1,100
|1,300
|800
|13
|900
|1,200
|1,500
|1,900
|2,000
|14
|1,250
|1,600
|2,100
|2,500
|3,200
|15
|2,000
|2,100
|2,500
|2,900
|4,400
|16
|2,700
|3,000
|3,900
|4,200
|6,000
Check the full article with more details about progression changes, conversions, and new upgrade requirements type: entry-hyperlink id: 3yesMqg2tnnlpBBRXT2GcE.
PASS ROYALE EVOLVES INTO TWO PASSES
Pass Royale has now been divided into two new variants, each of which focuses on your specific progression.
Players below Arena 15 will have the chance to get 6 Wild Shards in their Pass Royale, and those at Arena 15 onwards will have access to a Hero every month in their Pass Royale.
In addition to dividing the pass into two, we are also making other adjustments, adding two 5-Star Lucky Chests, one in the free track and another in Pass Royale, for both variants, and introducing Hero Boxes for Arena 15 onwards players on the free track.
Learn more about Pass Royale reward changes below!
Old & New Pass Royale Reward Content
Free Pass
|Old
|New (Below Arena 15)
|New (Arenas 15+)
|x2 Wild Shards
|x2 Wild Shards
|x2 Wild Shards
|x100 Gems
|x100 Gems
|x100 Gems
|x1 Banner (Frame & Decoration)
|x1 Banner (Frame & Decoration)
|x1 Banner (Frame & Decoration)
|x26 Gold Crates
|x26 Gold Crates
|x26 Gold Crates
|x28 1-Star Magic Lucky Chests
|x27 1-Star Magic Lucky Chests ▼
|x28 1-Star Magic Lucky Chests
|x4 2-Star Magic Lucky Chests
|x18 2-Star Magic Lucky Chests ▲
|x13 2-Star Magic Lucky Chests ▲
|x1 3-Star Magic Lucky Chest
|x1 3-Star Magic Lucky Chest
|–
|–
|x1 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest ▲
|x1 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest ▲
|–
|–
|x5 Hero Boxes
|x9 Giant Chests
|–
|–
|x6 Card Boost Potions
|x4 Card Boost Potions ▼
|x4 Card Boost Potions ▼
Pass Royale Rewards
|Old
|New (Below Arena 15)
|New (Arenas 15+)
|x1 Seasonal Evolution
|x6 Wild Shards
|x1 Seasonal Hero
|x225 Gems
|x225 Gems
|x225 Gems
|x1 Tower Skin
|x1 Tower Skin
|x1 Tower Skin
|x1 Emote
|x1 Emote
|x1 Emote
|x8 Gold Crates
|x4 Overflowing Gold Crates ▲
|x4 Overflowing Gold Crates ▲
|x1125 Common Wild Cards
|x2500 Common Wild Cards ▲
|x2500 Common Wild Cards ▲
|x270 Rare Wild Cards
|x480 Rare Wild Cards ▲
|x480 Rare Wild Cards ▲
|x90 Epic Wild Cards
|x90 Epic Wild Cards
|x90 Epic Wild Cards
|x4 Legendary Wild Cards
|x7 Legendary Wild Cards ▲
|x7 Legendary Wild Cards ▲
|–
|x3 Champion Wild Cards ▲
|x3 Champion Wild Cards ▲
|x25 1-Star Magic Lucky Chests
|–
|–
|x9 2-Star Magic Lucky Chests
|–
|–
|x2 3-Star Magic Lucky Chests
|x5 3-Star Magic Lucky Chests ▲
|x5 3-Star Magic Lucky Chests ▲
|x1 4-Star Magic Lucky Chest
|–
|–
|–
|x1 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest ▲
|x1 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest ▲
|x1 Legendary King’s Chest
|–
|–
|x1 Magical Chest
|–
|–
TROPHY ROAD REWORK & RANKED
Trophy Road is also being extended, which brings changes to Ranked access. You no longer need to reach the end of Seasonal Arenas in order to compete! Seasonal Arenas will be taking a break, so you’ll now unlock Ranked based on your Trophy count.
Instead of having to reach 15,000 Trophies, you’ll have a new monthly goal until February. After February, the requirement will remain 11,500 for the time being. Ranked cards will remain capped at Level 15 until May 2026, ensuring competitive play remains consistent while players begin progressing toward the new level.
Monthly Requirements to Enter Ranked
|Season
|Trophies Required
|November
|10,000
|December
|10,500
|January
|11,000
|February
|11,500
Trophy Road Extension
Trophy Road will also extend to 12,000 Trophies, introducing four new Arenas! These Arenas add new milestones and even more rewards for high-level players!
New Arenas and Trophy Requirements
|Minimum Trophy Requirement
|Arena 25
|10,000
|Arena 26
|10,500
|Arena 27
|11,000
|Arena 28
|11,500
CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS
Event modes will display specific stats for individual cards if they differ from your Collection for that mode, such as a card capped at a certain level or specially unlocked in that mode. You can view this info from each card’s info page in the game mode’s Collection!
You can customize where you want Champions’ ability buttons to appear on your screen
Goblinstein’s active monster has a Champion crown indicator
New deploy sound for Royal Hogs Evolution will be added for the winner of the Royal Hog Calling Competition
Various VFX improvements, including standardized deployment for Evolutions
BUG FIXES
Firecracker Evolution, Valkyrie Evolution, and Tornado no longer deal excess damage to Crown Towers
Monk takes damage from Firecracker’s projectile while his ability is active
Three Musketeers have smarter targeting and won’t shoot the same troops as often
Miner will no longer collide with troops while underground
Fixed Ranked best season not displaying properly in player profile
Various fixes to Royal Ghost Evolution
Numerous crash fixes and stability improvements
Looking for updates on Merge Tactics? You can read all about new content for the December season type: entry-hyperlink id: 4wL0nSPJp8RVbZ214LbfEp!
We hope you’re just as excited as we are for all the new content coming to the game in December! Don’t forget—we’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team