Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2025年2月7日

Blog – Clash Royale

2月平衡性调整
article image

2025年2月5日

Blog – Clash Royale

“樵夫的爱”主题季！
article image

2025年2月3日

Blog – Clash Royale

符文巨人平衡性调整和觉醒皮卡超人问题修复！
article image

2025年1月29日

Blog – Clash Royale

平衡性调整和非强制性更新
article image

2025年1月20日

Blog – Clash Royale

宝箱试验性调整：1-9级国王塔
article image

2025年1月6日

Blog – Clash Royale

1月活动和挑战！
123Next