Clash Royale News Archive
2023年1月28日
Blog – Clash Royale
CRL皇室戰爭職業聯賽再度火熱來襲！
2023年1月21日
Blog – Clash Royale
即將到來的Supercell ID更動
2023年1月12日
Blog – Clash Royale
下一次皇室聯賽中禁用的卡牌將由玩家社群決定！（01.16更新）
2023年1月4日
Blog – Clash Royale
1月4日可選更新版本
2022年12月22日
Blog – Clash Royale
12月22日維護內容
2022年12月11日
Blog – Clash Royale
Clash聖誕節更新
