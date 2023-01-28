Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2023年1月28日

Blog – Clash Royale

CRL皇室戰爭職業聯賽再度火熱來襲！
article image

2023年1月21日

Blog – Clash Royale

即將到來的Supercell ID更動
article image

2023年1月12日

Blog – Clash Royale

下一次皇室聯賽中禁用的卡牌將由玩家社群決定！（01.16更新）
article image

2023年1月4日

Blog – Clash Royale

1月4日可選更新版本
article image

2022年12月22日

Blog – Clash Royale

12月22日維護內容
article image

2022年12月11日

Blog – Clash Royale

Clash聖誕節更新
Previous1617181920Next