Clash Royale News Archive

2022年12月7日

2022年12月平衡性調整
2022年11月4日

11月4日維護內容
2022年10月28日

皇室戰爭大更新！周邊好禮等著你！(Aaron抽獎影片連結更新)
2022年10月26日

10月更新詳情!
2022年10月24日

我的獎盃會有什麼變化？
2022年10月23日

查詢你下次更新後的新國王等級！
