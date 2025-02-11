11 Feb 2025
This spring 15 years ago, we founded Supercell to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Big, bold dream inspired by companies such as Nintendo and Blizzard. We obviously have a long way to go to get there. But for us to even have a shot at it, the most important thing is to always think long-term, staying focused on the work and not on the outcome. Or, as they would say in sports, don’t look at the scoreboard but focus on your game. This has never been as hard as it was in 2024.
12 Dec 2024
We launched Supercell ID to keep players’ games secure and help them stay connected with friends across all our games. Now we’re adding to this player experience through Supercell ID Rewards: a new way to give back to players across our games.