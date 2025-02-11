Supercell logo

article image

11 Feb 2025

Blog – Ilkka’s Long Texts

In for the Forever Game

This spring 15 years ago, we founded Supercell to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Big, bold dream inspired by companies such as Nintendo and Blizzard. We obviously have a long way to go to get there. But for us to even have a shot at it, the most important thing is to always think long-term, staying focused on the work and not on the outcome. Or, as they would say in sports, don’t look at the scoreboard but focus on your game. This has never been as hard as it was in 2024.

article image

15 Jan 2025

Announcement – Hay Day

Gordon Ramsay Reveals Calm New Persona as He Becomes a Character in Hay Day

To help spread his new-found harmony, Gordon Ramsay is entering Hay Day for a limited time, replacing fan favourite ‘Greg’ who has “gone on a fishing trip”.

article image

14 Jan 2025

Blog – Careers

Chasing More Unicorns

Supercell is in growth mode: more games, more fun, and more people! So, yes, our Recruitment team needs help.

article image

13 Jan 2025

Blog – Careers

You Are Not Your Job Title

We believe that job titles should serve a purpose beyond just looking good on LinkedIn. For us, instead of hierarchy or status, they are about collaboration and reflecting our culture.

article image

12 Dec 2024

Announcement – Supercell

Leveling Up the Player Experience with Supercell ID Rewards

We launched Supercell ID to keep players’ games secure and help them stay connected with friends across all our games. Now we’re adding to this player experience through Supercell ID Rewards: a new way to give back to players across our games. 

article image

12 Dec 2024

Announcement – Brawl Stars

Pixar’s Toy Story Comes to Brawl Stars!

From 12th December to 5th February, Buzz Lightyear will be available to all players for a limited time, with the legendary Space Ranger becoming the first-ever playable character from outside of the Brawl Stars universe.

