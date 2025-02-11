In for the Forever Game

This spring 15 years ago, we founded Supercell to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Big, bold dream inspired by companies such as Nintendo and Blizzard. We obviously have a long way to go to get there. But for us to even have a shot at it, the most important thing is to always think long-term, staying focused on the work and not on the outcome. Or, as they would say in sports, don’t look at the scoreboard but focus on your game. This has never been as hard as it was in 2024.