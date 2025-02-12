Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

12/02/2025

O primeiro beijinho em Brawl? Novo evento da comunidade
27/01/2025

Início da temporada do CMBS 2025
6/01/2025

TUDO SOBRE O EVENTO PIZZA PLANET!
19/12/2024

NOTAS DA ATUALIZAÇÃO: Toy Story
12/12/2024

Brawliversário e Festas Brawl
18/11/2024

Como obter todos os sorteios demoníacos e angelicais!
