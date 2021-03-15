Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2021年3月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars
3月更新詳情：星光聯賽
2021年3月14日
Blog – Brawl Stars
掌握先機！建盛、嘿!兄弟錄製必看攻略！
2021年2月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars
法蘭克與吉恩的新武裝配件現已推出！
2021年2月24日
Blog – Brawl Stars
拉夫上校新能力之星現已推出！
2021年2月19日
Blog – Brawl Stars
納妮與羅莎的新武裝配件現已推出！
2021年2月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars
Mr.P與波可的新武裝配件現已推出！
