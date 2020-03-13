Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年3月13日

​全球錦標賽挑戰地圖（3月）
2020年3月6日

3月月度決賽熱血來襲！
2020年3月3日

【賽事特別活動】粉絲團與直播兩大活動等你來參加！
2020年2月25日

平衡性調整
2020年2月24日

IG特別活動─IG有好禮！追蹤愛相隨！
2020年2月19日

2020年2月平衡性調整
