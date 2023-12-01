Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2023年12月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars
再別星虹和遊戲性調整！
2023年12月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars
全球總決賽特別活動得獎名單！
2023年11月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars
全球總決賽第3天冠軍誕生!
2023年11月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
全球總決賽第2天延續戰火!
2023年11月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
全球總決賽特別活動！
2023年11月16日
Blog – Brawl Stars
10月更新：怪誕馬戲團
