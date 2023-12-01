Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2023年12月1日

Blog – Brawl Stars

再別星虹和遊戲性調整！
article image

2023年12月1日

Blog – Brawl Stars

全球總決賽特別活動得獎名單！
article image

2023年11月26日

Blog – Brawl Stars

全球總決賽第3天冠軍誕生!
article image

2023年11月25日

Blog – Brawl Stars

全球總決賽第2天延續戰火!
article image

2023年11月17日

Blog – Brawl Stars

全球總決賽特別活動！
article image

2023年11月16日

Blog – Brawl Stars

10月更新：怪誕馬戲團
