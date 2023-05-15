Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

15 May 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Full Patch Notes
article image

14 May 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Discover Builder Hall 10
article image

13 May 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Attacking and Defending in Builder Base 2.0!
article image

12 May 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

New Battle Copter and Troop Abilities!
article image

3 May 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Builder Base 2.0: Layouts, Troop Levels and B.O.B!
article image

4 Apr 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Builder Base 2.0: Staying Small, Going Deeper
Previous910111213Next