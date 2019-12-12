Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

12 Dec 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

Optional Update - Bug Fixes!
article image

6 Dec 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

A Fourth Hero Comes To The Home Village!
article image

21 Nov 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

Recruitment Tool Improvements (December Update)
article image

22 Oct 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

Optional Update v11.866.6
article image

17 Oct 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

Maintenance Fixes & Changes
article image

4 Oct 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

One Special Day
Previous2627282930Next