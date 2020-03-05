Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

5 Mar 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

Builder Base News!
article image

27 Feb 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

Mini Balance! (Now Live)
article image

6 Feb 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

February Pre-Qualifier: Sign Ups Closing Soon!
article image

5 Feb 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

Official @cocesports is Live!
article image

14 Jan 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

Balance Changes (Now Live)
article image

19 Dec 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

New Optional Update Available
Previous2526272829Next