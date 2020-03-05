Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
5 Mar 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Builder Base News!
27 Feb 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Mini Balance! (Now Live)
6 Feb 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
February Pre-Qualifier: Sign Ups Closing Soon!
5 Feb 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Official @cocesports is Live!
14 Jan 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Balance Changes (Now Live)
19 Dec 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
New Optional Update Available
