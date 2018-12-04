Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
4 Dec 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Two New Magic Items on the Way!
22 Nov 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Changes to Magic Items Stacking (Troop Events)
25 Oct 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Clan War Leagues & Regular Clan Wars
23 Oct 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
October '18 Update Patch Notes
10 Oct 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Next Up: Resource Raid!
10 Oct 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Clan War Leagues Are Coming!
