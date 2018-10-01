Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
1 Oct 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Questions & Clanswers #2
24 Sept 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Quality of Life Improvements
27 Aug 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Safeguard Your Game
26 Aug 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Sign Up! Stay Safe!
21 Aug 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
How To Find A Clan
29 Jun 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
June Balancing Changes
Previous
31
32
33
34
35
Next