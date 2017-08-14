Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
14 Aug 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
"Builder World Tour" Contest
11 Aug 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
Week 2: It's Giant's Turn!
2 Aug 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
Happy 5th Clashiversary, Chief!
28 Jul 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
Clan War Matchmaking Improvements
26 Jul 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
Night Mode: A Clash of Clans Comic
17 Jul 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
Updated Terms of Service & Privacy
