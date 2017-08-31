Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
31 Aug 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
The Builder is Back!
26 Aug 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
The Builder Is Catching Some Sun in California!
24 Aug 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
Week 4: A More Explosive Approach
23 Aug 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
War Matchmaking & Cannon Cart Balancing Live!
18 Aug 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
The Builder’s Been Busy in London!
17 Aug 2017
Blog – Clash of Clans
Week 3: Season Of The Witch
Previous
41
42
43
44
45
Next