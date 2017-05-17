Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

17 May 2017

Blog – Clash of Clans

Welcome to the Builder Base
article image

15 May 2017

Blog – Clash of Clans

May 2017 Balancing Update
article image

7 Mar 2017

Blog – Clash of Clans

March 2017 Balancing Update
article image

6 Mar 2017

Blog – Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans Design Values
Previous444546