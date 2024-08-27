Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

27 ago 2024

Avviso sulle modifiche di bilanciamento di settembre
9 ago 2024

L'evento anime delle medaglie e un nuovo equipaggiamento!
26 lug 2024

È appena iniziato l'evento ''Un Clashiversario costruttivo''!
26 giu 2024

Aggiornamento sulla Politica di sicurezza e correttezza del gioco - Sospensioni in arrivo
24 giu 2024

Evento della community "Sblocco di Eroi senza limiti"
18 giu 2024

Note di rilascio per l'aggiornamento di giugno
