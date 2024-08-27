Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
27 ago 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
Avviso sulle modifiche di bilanciamento di settembre
9 ago 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
L'evento anime delle medaglie e un nuovo equipaggiamento!
26 lug 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
È appena iniziato l'evento ''Un Clashiversario costruttivo''!
26 giu 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
Aggiornamento sulla Politica di sicurezza e correttezza del gioco - Sospensioni in arrivo
24 giu 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
Evento della community "Sblocco di Eroi senza limiti"
18 giu 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
Note di rilascio per l'aggiornamento di giugno
