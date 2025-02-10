Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

10 feb 2025

Scopri il nuovo aggiornamento!
6 feb 2025

Il Festival del serpente, l'evento delle medaglie per il Capodanno lunare!
1 feb 2025

Questo è l'anno del Serpente di legno!
23 gen 2025

Modifiche di bilanciamento per gli equipaggiamenti degli eroi
18 dic 2024

Botte in bottega, l'evento delle medaglie di Clashtale!
25 nov 2024

È ARRIVATO L'AGGIORNAMENTO DEL MUNICIPIO 17!
