11 giu 2024

I vincitori delle sfide di Haaland
11 giu 2024

Superspaccamuro alla ribalta e un nuovo equipaggiamento
5 giu 2024

Modifiche di bilanciamento di giugno
23 mag 2024

L'evento della community I.N. P.I.Ù. è qui!
9 mag 2024

Note di rilascio dell'evento delle medaglie "Clash con Haaland"
2 mag 2024

Aggiornamenti sulla Politica di sicurezza e correttezza e altre misure
